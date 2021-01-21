localish

Street vendor in East Hollywood helps feed the most vulnerable with community cookouts

EAST HOLLYWOOD -- Heleo Leyva is a street vendor that's been keeping busy since the start of the pandemic.

Leyva has been hosting community cookouts in the East Hollywood, area of Los Angeles, along with other local volunteer chefs, to help provide food for the neighborhood's most needy, such as the elderly and homeless.

"It all starts with donations, then we buy the stuff and then we come out here and grill. And give it out to people living on the street," said Leyva.

"I thought to myself well 'I have a big grill,' and this is a way I that I can chip in and help out," said Daniel Mattern, a volunteer chef.

Weekly the group has been giving out about 130 free plates of food. Locals line up to wait for the grilled food and walk away with a good meal, which often includes chicken and meat, along with some delicious sides. Mattern says people should consider doing one thing outside of their circle to try to help someone in need and believes doing this will bring people together.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east hollywoodkabcall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Former Neo-Nazi removes swastika tattoos
Jersey boys turn homebrewing idea into Armageddon Brewing
At just 10 years old, Khiley Braxton is a proud CEO
Mentor program that teaches young girls to play ice hockey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ESPN: Eagles hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni as new head coach
Biden signs burst of coronavirus orders, requires masks for travel
3 dead, several hurt in multiple shootings across Philadelphia
Pa. woman accused of helping steal Pelosi laptop freed from jail
$731M Powerball jackpot won in Maryland
Biden pushes to reopen schools within 100 days
The story behind Bernie Sanders' inauguration mittens
Show More
New CDC director extends eviction moratorium due to COVID-19
Ardmore radio host among those pardoned by Trump
Thieves targeting Philly convenience store gaming machines
Flyers' Morgan Frost out indefinitely with shoulder injury
Fmr. Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton honor Biden in video
More TOP STORIES News