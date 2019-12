76-year-old Phil Haile has a lifelong hobby of building electric train layouts. His prized possession has become quite an attraction during the holidays.Now, his current layout spans over 1,600 square and he's been sharing it with others for the past 17 years during the holiday season.The layout pays homage to his hometown with structures he made himself that are modeled after real places. There are mountains, a waterfall, an amusement park, and even an underground coal mine.It took Phil and his brother-in-law two years and 5,000 hours to build this amazing piece that is a must-see attraction.