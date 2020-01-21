all good

This Doc McStuffins Fan Became Show Writer for the Day

Doc McStuffins fan, Erin Feeney, has her dream come true when she is invited to write for the Disney Junior series and visit the set in Los Angeles.

"Ever since Erin was a girl she loved Disney -- and she wanted to be a writer, so she put the two ideas together, and said I want to write for Disney", said Kevin Feeney, Erin's Dad.

Thanks to the team over at Disney Junior she not only got to make her dream come true, she also got to meet voice actor Lara Jill Mille, voice of "Lambie" one of her favorite characters from the show.

"The story Erin wrote is about a brid that can't keep up with her flock," Lara recalls.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesdisneydisney channelall goodlocalish
ALL GOOD
Cop becomes a disabled man's hero after recovering lost items
NJ company makes eco-friendly straws to protect marine life
Buy a burrito and someone in need gets a free lunch
This ABC Bachelor Is Helping Make A Difference
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video captures melee inside Montco Wendy's before shooting
Cabinet company shuts down, leaving customers empty-handed
Man confesses to murder in Bucks County cold case: DA
Preps underway for Trump's Wildwood rally
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of South Philly grocery store employee, teen
Man found dead inside burning Jeep in South Philly
Multiple residents displaced after fire at apartment complex
Show More
4 charged after body found inside trash can in Olney
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
POLL: Will you be rooting for Andy Reid in Super Bowl LIV?
Trump impeachment trial: McConnell abruptly backs off proposed rules
Woman charged after teen's body found in Philly basement
More TOP STORIES News