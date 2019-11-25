This racing school introduces kids to racing, and makes STEM cool

Urban Youth Racing School has been bringing the motorsports industry to kids in Philadelphia for more than 20 years.

The free after school program lasts 10 weeks, offering a chance for kids to learn about the industry in the classroom and on the track.

Actor Will Smith is creating a docu-series about the school and the kids who attend it. The idea behind the program and the series is to make STEM learning cool for kids and offer kids in the city a glimpse into an industry that traditionally does not look like them.

