TikTok star's act of kindness goes viral

LOS ANGELES -- An act of kindness has led to a friendship and much more. Jewelry designer Isaiah Garza set out to find someone he could help.

So, he drove around Skid Row to find someone who looked like they could use a little help. That's when he met Robin Clayton.

"She just has a way of making you smile whenever you're around her. She's hilarious," said Garza.

Garza continued to visit Clayton and document his visits on TikTok, garnering millions of views. His generosity started with buying Clayton a new pair of shoes. But he had a bigger idea in mind.

"I was like, you know what? I'm going to get you an apartment before Christmas," Garza said.

With the help of a GoFundMe campaign, Garza raised enough money to get Clayton a new apartment.

"I'm really overwhelmed with all of it," said Clayton. "Due to my past, the things that I've been through and just conquering all of that and being able to just be here today is a miracle. Based, you know, from where I came from," she continued.

Isaiah's Instagram: @isaiahgarzaintl

Isaiah's TikTok: @isaiahgarzaintl
