localish

Website reveals cool art you've missed while driving or biking

HOUSTON, TX -- If you're looking for something fun to do while social distancing, why not check out the art around you?

Houston has more than 1,000 murals around the city. The owners of UP Art Studio in downtown Houston, Texas have created a mural map, so Houstonians can drive around and check out the artwork. Families can even hold their own photoshoots in front of the incredible creations."

All of the information that I have received has been from others. Mural hunters, artists, management districts," explained UP Art Studio co-owner Elia Quiles.

Visitors will be able to focus on different neighborhoods of interest, then click on locations to learn more about the artwork and artists. To learn more about Houston Mural Map, visit houstonmuralmap.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonartarts & culturektrkart carslocalish show (lsh)mural artslocalish
LOCALISH
Bowls filled with Asian hand-pulled noodles is a new food obsession
Community fridges helps those in need
10-year-old designs kid-friendly face shields
Pet training goes virtual during COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Warmer, Humid Sunday
6 people shot, including a pregnant woman in Mantua
Trump executive order mandates $400 weekly unemployment boost
Salmonella outbreak linked to onions expands
Boy, 11, shot in Olney
So bittersweet: Woman's dying wish to marry boyfriend granted
26-year-old male shot 3 times in North Philadelphia, listed in critical condition: Police
Show More
Missing Del. boy found in Calif., search for mother continues
Alaska Airlines offering travelers buy 1, get 1 free deal
Philly sanitation worker holds fundraiser for PPE
'We were all very lucky': Good Samaritans save family from flooded car
Simmons to undergo surgery, timetable for return unknown: Source
More TOP STORIES News