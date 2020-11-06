localish

Illinois' only Black-owned brewery strives to bring attention to traditionally under-represented causes

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. -- Black Horizon is the only active Black-owned brewery in Illinois.

Meet co-owner Charles St. Clair, who gave a tour of the brewery, spoke about his journey from the military to brewery owner, and illustrated how to brew beer.

Black Horizon Brewery has brewed more than 100 unique beers since its opening in 2017.

Usually, 11 beers are on tap at this Willowbrook, Illinois location, all tagged with crazy names like "Chicken Fried Punk," " Fool Me Once" and "Stealin' Sunshine."

Earlier this year Black Horizon brewed their version of "Black is Beautiful," an effort by breweries across the country to bring attention to Black causes.

Black Horizon's brew of "Black is Beautiful" was a big hit and sold out in two weeks.

Proceeds were donated to the By the Hand Club for Kids in Chicago, which helps children in under-resourced neighborhoods "live an abundant life."

To find out more about Black Horizon Brewery go to Blackhorizonbrewing.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
willowbrookbreweryblack owned businesscraft beerbeerlocalishmy go towls
LOCALISH
Market on wheels brings fresh produce to communities in need
Long Island woman is shearing animals across the country
Prasek's Family Smokehouse is a must stop for its smoked meats!
Tie-dying joggers encourage children with autism to volunteer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pennsylvania reports more than 6,000 new cases of COVID-19
Hundreds of St. Mary nurses strike for second day
Biden's DIY transition proceeds without Trump assistance
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Sorry, Grinch: COVID-19 won't stop NORAD from tracking Santa
Firefighter injured battling East Oak Lane house fire
US sees highest daily COVID-19 death toll in 6 months
Show More
Europe has half of world's 4M new COVID-19 cases but sees hope
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
2nd suspect arrested in murder of Delaware teen
Giuliani returns to the courtroom on Trump's behalf
Free rapid COVID-19 testing today in Newark
More TOP STORIES News