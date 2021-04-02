Have your own authentic afternoon tea party at the SpecialTea House

GREENPORT, New York -- With a selection of over 30 loose-leaf teas, the SpecialTea House on Long Island offers you an experience like no other.
The storefront located in Greenport, Long Island, is no ordinary shop that serves tea and baked goods.
As soon as you walk into the storefront, the afternoon tea experience begins.
"We don't want to throw the tea and the food on the table and say, hey here you go, enjoy it," said Victoria Schade, Manager of SpecialTea House. "Afternoon tea is new to a lot of people."
In addition to the tea room, the inside of the SpecialTea House connects to a salon/spa which Schade runs with her mom.
Combining the two sides of the business would be the perfect combo for relaxation and enjoyment for their customers.
"It's a lot more than just the tea," said Jennifer Gorokhovsky, a customer. "It's the setting and the pastries and the sandwiches. For me, that's more the highlight because I'm just not that much of a huge tea drinker, but the tea was actually really tasty."
In addition to the indoor set-up, when the weather gets warmer, the shop has an extended outdoor area where customers can enjoy iced tea outside.
"It's fancy, but also not at the same time," said Schade. "It's definitely like where you want to be proper, but it's not stuffy in any way. "We try to you know, find the middle ground in between that, but it is nice to have an opportunity to dress up with your girlfriends. You know we don't have that many reasons to do that these days. It's nice to kind of make it into a special thing."
