Turducken - a chicken, inside of a duck, inside of a turkey - adds Cajun-twist to Thanksgiving feast

If you're looking for a Southern-twist on your Thanksgiving feast, look no further than the Turducken! Say what?!

A turducken is a chicken, inside of a duck, inside of a turkey and it's an explosion of Cajun flavors that the people at Hebert's Specialty Meats in Houston have been perfecting since 1984.

The creation, which can be difficult to make, is also a favorite of NFL Hall-of-Famer John Madden, and if you take just one bite, it might become your favorite, too!
