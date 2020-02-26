entertainment

This Uber Is a Party on Wheels

Complete with a disco ball, fog machine, and karaoke, Uber Eddie's "Disco Uber" is a party on wheels.

Eddie doesn't even consider it a job, and all the modifications on his car he's done himself. "I don't even consider this a job. I just like to cruise with my music and show off what I've done," he says.

His only goal every night, even more than making tips, is to have fun with his passengers.

If you're looking for a fun night out in Hollywood, West Hollywood, or his hometown 805, then this is the ride to get you there. Follow Eddie on Instagram @ubereddj
