Class of 2020: UH grad shares journey of his recovery from shooting to earning degree

HOUSTON, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has changed graduation for millions of students, but one University of Houston senior is just thankful to be alive and earn his diploma.

Desaviour Ikner started college at Southern Illinois University on academic and athletic scholarships. But during his sophomore year, he was robbed and shot.

"I was just sitting there in a puddle of my own blood," Ikner said.

Ikner couldn't walk for several weeks and had to withdraw from school. He spent the next three semesters in rehab, hoping he would be able to come back stronger and better than ever.

Ikner eventually recovered and said, "I was so happy when I got my swag back in my walk."

Ikner ended up transferring to the University of Houston and received more scholarships, had travel opportunities and is debt-free as a college graduate.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonuniversity of houstoneducationcommunity stronggraduationgraduation 2020all goodcollegeclass of 2020ktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Members of National Guard arrive in Philadelphia as curfew lifts
Three-alarm fire rips through Rent-A-Center in Kensington
Peaceful protest held near Philly's Octavius Catto statue
Center City streets, Ben Franklin Bridge reopen
Man shot multiple times in East Mount Airy
Residents protect South Philadelphia Target store
AccuWeather: Cool Start To June
Show More
Fire erupts in business in Fern Rock
NYC mayor's daughter among 345 protesters arrested at George Floyd rally
Protests force Walmart, Apple, others to close stores
Soccer player Sancho punished for Floyd tribute
World alarmed by violence in US; thousands march in London
More TOP STORIES News