Track coach breaks record for fastest mile while dribbling basketball

Running a four-and-a-half-minute mile is undoubtedly impressive - but doing so while dribbling a basketball seems nearly impossible. That's exactly what one UNC track and field coach did on November 18th, breaking the world record.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pumpedlocalishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Showers today, steady rain tonight into Saturday morning
Family IDs 14-year-old boy killed in Philadelphia shooting
Double shooting leaves 1 dead in North Philadelphia: Police
2 veteran Philadelphia officers pass away due to COVID-19
Montgomery Co. Schools Make Mixed Decisions on Reopening
Several Del. school districts moving to all virtual learning
Why experts say benefits outweigh risks of COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Man accused of trying to kidnap women in Pa., South Jersey now in custody
Trump pushes dozens of 'midnight regulations'
Data shows Americans couldn't resist Thanksgiving travel
House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level
What seemed like stalking case was jealous lover's cover for murder
More TOP STORIES News