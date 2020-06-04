Vegan BBQ in Texas?!

It smells like BBQ. It looks like BBQ. Does it taste like BBQ?

We're talking about 100% vegan BBQ from Houston Sauce Pit, a food truck that started in January 2020!


Believe it or not, the customers we spoke with said you can't taste a difference! Menu items include a beef substitute made from a soy protein, a sausage substitute made from a pea protein and your traditional sides like potato salad, beans, pickles, and onions. Check out this edition of "Bite-Size" to see why vegan BBQ is making waves in Texas!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbbqfoodfood truckveganktrkbite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What you should know: Pa. stay-at-home order expiring, Philly area to yellow
Memorial service honoring George Floyd in Minneapolis: WATCH LIVE
Surveillance shows ATM vandals warn customer before explosion
Some Philly leaders and police districts plan for listening session
Thousands left without power in Pennsylvania, New Jersey
Severe storms leave 4 dead across region
Smoldering ATM found outside Wissinoming bar
Show More
Residents clean up following Wednesday's deadly storms
Peaceful protest as calls grow for resignation of Montco commissioner
Rizzo mural to be decommissioned
Malcolm Jenkins responds to Drew Brees: 'I'm disappointed'
AccuWeather: More Severe Storms
More TOP STORIES News