localish

SF's Mission District murals highlight the struggles and celebrations of residents

By Chris Bollini
SAN FRANCISCO -- Although San Francisco has more than 1,000 murals, the capital of San Francisco murals is the Mission District.

"The Mission District murals are a history lesson about gentrification, about immigration, about displacement, about culture, about art," Executive Director of Carnaval San Francisco Roberto Y. Hernandez explains.

These murals tell stories about the life and times of people in the area.

"The murals connect with people that are born and raised here. It's like looking in the mirror and people who come here get to learn and appreciate what exists here; the color and the vibrancy of the people from the Mission District as far as their roots in Guatemala, in Nicaragua and El Salvador," Hernandez shares.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscomission districtkgoartlocalish show (lsh)mural artslocalishimmigration
LOCALISH
San Jose's first Black women-owned coffee shop
Early Christmas parade for 14-year-old battling bone cancer
School counselor revamps morning announcements to be virtual
9-year-old twin girls create vegan makeup company
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 Election Results: Biden takes lead in PA, GA
Most mail-in ballots counted in Pa., provisional ballot count begins
Armed men arrested near Pa. Convention Center identified
Dance parties, protests continue as vote counting nears end in Philadelphia
New daily record of COVID cases in PA; Philly also sets record
Biden supporters wait for updates outside Chase Center
Sen. Toomey: No evidence to support Trump's vote-fraud claims
Show More
NJ announces new leader for Cannabis Regulatory Commission
Party switcher Van Drew beats Democrat in NJ
First of its kind birthing center set to open 2021 in Southwest Philly
CDC: Employees in the office almost double their COVID-19 risk
AccuWeather: Winning weather weekend
More TOP STORIES News