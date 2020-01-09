Virtual reality gym transports you to another world

For those who don't like working out or just think fitness can be a little boring, Black Box VR is going to change the way you look at going to the gym. This new company is moving into the future with the world's first virtual reality gym, making every other gym feel like part of the past. Members put on a custom a VR headset and find themselves transported into a virtual reality video game. The team at Black Box VR feels confident that pairing video gaming and exercising will help motivate people to reach their health and fitness goals!
Related topics:
pumpedhealthfitnessexercisevirtual realityworkoutboxing
