Virtual ventriloquist keeps kids smiling during quarantine celebrations

Marian Gehman started practicing ventriloquism when she was just 8 years old.

Normally, she visits schools and does birthday parties, but now she's in quarantine.

When a family member asked for birthday shoutouts for their daughter via Facebook, she got out her puppets and started making videos for kids who have birthdays in quarantine with no way to celebrate.

Along with her puppet Chester the Mouse, they do birthday requests every day; they just need the child's name, age, and interests. For more information visit, Marianandfriends.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
birthdaymore in commoncoronavirusbe localish philadelphialocalishcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. predicts Philly area among last to reopen in Pa.
Wawa & Sheetz come together to help food banks
Woman arrested for allegedly spitting on person after dispute
Trump speculates on research into sunlight, disinfectant to fight coronavirus
Eagles select Jalen Reagor in first round of NFL Draft
Pa. expanding curbside pickup at liquor stores
Hit-and-run victim must recover alone due to hospital restrictions
Show More
Philly pastor tests positive for COVID-19
AccuWeather: Periods of Rain, Cool Today
Man, 33, dies after being shot in head in Mantua
PA: Businesses react to phase reopening; 1,369 more cases
$20 Lysol can? NJ ramping up efforts to stop price gouging
More TOP STORIES News