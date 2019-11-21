sports

New Ram's Skydeck Experience Features 360-Degree Views of L.A.

There's a new fan experience at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Casa Mexico Sky Deck offers Rams fans a premium experience from atop the stadium with 360-degree views of the city, lounge spaces, exclusive concessions and a unique sports bar vibe. The new shaded deck is a go-to venue for boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, who partners with Casa Mexico Tequila. The signature dishes and cocktails served at the the Sky Deck rival many of LA's top restaurants and bars.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesnational footbal leaguelos angeles ramsfootballsportslocalishmy go to
SPORTS
Serena Williams' smashed tennis racket to be sold at auction
West Chester women's rugby plays for national championship
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
Olympic hopeful finds new passion after devastating crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhunt underway for suspect who shot at Tuckerton officer
EPA to hold meeting on suspected cancer cluster in Norwood
Car fire causes traffic mess on Roosevelt Boulevard
Officer, suspect shot after gunfight outside of SEPTA bus in Wissinoming
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Seahawks-Eagles, Week 12 games
Asbestos in Schools: Philly teacher to sue after cancer diagnosis
Show More
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Alicia Vitarelli chats with 'Frozen 2' stars ahead of much-anticipated sequel
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing grandmother to death in Salem
Pennsylvania officials warning about unsafe toys
Men charged in high school football game shooting to appear in court
More TOP STORIES News