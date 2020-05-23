High school seniors in Tomball get surprise special deliveries from principals, teachers and staff

TOMBALL, Texas -- Seniors may not be in class to mark the end of their high school years, but Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball, Texas, is making sure they celebrate.

The school's principal, teachers, and staff went out and surprised all 127 seniors at home with special gifts.

They traveled through 12 communities to deliver the baskets, and many students were shocked, and even emotional when opening the door.

Principal Julie Kangas said, "This group is probably more prepared than any other because life is all about adapting and changes. And boy have they had to adapt and change quickly."

Congrats, seniors!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tomballeducationhigh schoolmore in commongraduationgraduation 2020class of 2020ktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly archdiocese to resume Mass in June after Trump, Wolf remarks
Wolf anticipates moving Philly area to yellow phase by June 5
NBA in talks about resuming season at Disney World sports complex
Local businesses react after yellow phase target date announced
WWII ship saved from fire at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf
Mom charged in death of boy with autism at center of Amber Alert
City of Wilmington handing out nearly 20K masks
Show More
Walmart begins COVID-19 testing in New Jersey
Big study casts more doubt on malaria drugs for coronavirus
AccuWeather: Pop Up Showers
White House butler who served 11 presidents dies of COVID-19
Car rental company Hertz files for bankruptcy amid coronavirus pandemic
More TOP STORIES News