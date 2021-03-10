Newlyweds open Long Island's only Vegas-style wedding chapel

PATCHOGUE, New York -- When Leann and Luigi Pisano tested positive for COVID-19 last year, both were thankful to have each other.
They finally recovered after weeks of isolation, and Luigi decided that it was time to ask the love of his life to marry him.
"I said Leann, life is all about ups and downs, and we just lived through some of the worst of it," Luigi said. "Why don't you marry me?"
Leann said absolutely, and Luigi later followed up with a second, formal proposal with an engagement ring.
His first proposal came during the peak of the COVID lockdown when all but essential businesses were closed.
Related: The Fashion Foundation sells discounted designer clothes to buy school supplies for kids in need
As they planned their wedding, they soon found themselves having a difficult time trying to find a venue at a reasonable price because of the COVID restrictions that were still in effect.
"We decided to do the justice of the peace type of thing," Luigi said. "Through all struggle from this whole process, it was my wonderful wife's idea to why not do this for other couples that are also struggling."
Leann got to work and researched how she could become an ordained minister. She triple-checked that she was compliant with the state laws before the couple opened The Long Island Wedding Chapel in Patchogue.
Related: D Lauren B Florals is giving the flower industry a new spin with their paper flower creations
"I want them to feel like they are in their own space, this is for them," Leann said. "It's all about them, it's not about us."
Leann and Luigi wanted to keep the wedding packages at a low price so that everyone can tie the knot without breaking the bank.
One of their cheapest options is called the "simple ceremony," which costs just $150.
That price only covers a standing ceremony, but the Pisanos wanted to make sure they included a wide variety of pricing so that the newlyweds can enjoy their day and maybe splurge on a nice dinner or a separate reception afterward.
"Weddings should be about the couples first and should be about celebrating their love rather than all the extra fluff," Luigi said. "First and foremost the couple should be getting married for love."
----------
Contact Community Journalist Alex Ciccarone
Submit a tip to Alex
Follow Alex on Facebook
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Twitter
Newlyweds open Long Island's only Vegas-style wedding chapel
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News