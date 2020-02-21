Triple J's Smokehouse, where 'life's too short not to eat good BBQ'

HOUSTON -- The motto at Triple J's Smokehouse is "Life's too short not to eat good BBQ". And the Scales family takes that seriously!

College sweethearts Jarrett and Rhonda Scales started the business in Houston, Texas in 1994, creating a restaurant where everyone from families in the neighborhood to Houston Texans players could feel at home. But their lives changed forever in 2018 when Jarrett suffered a heart attack and passed away.


Rhonda and Jarrett's brother have kept the business going in his memory, keeping his legacy alive with amazing food and a place that truly feels like home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbbqfoodbarbecuebite size
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 16-year-old charged with murder after quadruple shooting
Doylestown standoff ends in police-involved shooting: DA
Bodycam footage released in deadly shootout at Jersey City market
CA inmate confesses killing 2 child molesters in letter to newspaper
FedEx worker falls 75 feet off bridge while helping stranded driver
Investigation: Pothole damage payouts usually don't happen
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Warminster
Show More
Good Samaritans rescue man from subway tracks in NYC
911 call of man impaled by pole: 'Save me! I have a baby'
Ill. family can't find source of mysterious voices, music coming from walls
Mom of 2 missing Idaho children arrested in Hawaii
Quaden Bayles: Worldwide outpouring of support for bullied boy
More TOP STORIES News