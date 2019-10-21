What makes Corkscrew BBQ in Texas Worth the Wait?

Selling 1,000 pounds of barbecue in just a few hours might seem like a lot, but it's all in a day's work for Will and Nichole Buckman of Corkscrew BBQ in Spring, Texas.

The brisket, ribs and chicken will melt in your mouth, but get there early. They sell out fast!

In this edition of "Worth the Wait," see how this husband and wife duo went from cooking for friends to creating a tasty phenomenon that has people talking all over Texas!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bbqfoodrestaurantbarbecue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia firefighters battle massive blaze at auto garage
Toddler shot dead, 11-month-old hurt in weekend violence
Cowboys run over Eagles with 37-10 win
Allentown explosion sends 10 homes up in flames
Young Eagles fan sends adorable message to NFL
AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Milder Today
Michael White speaks out for first time after not guilty verdict
Show More
Walmart sausage products recalled by manufacturer
Woman living in van with more than 300 pet rats
Woman barred from cruise line after daring selfie
West Point says a cadet and an M4 rifle are missing
Tornado rips through Dallas, damaging homes and businesses
More TOP STORIES News