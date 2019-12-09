family

This Family Saved 100 Parrots

Monika Sangar and her family started the nonprofit 501(c)(3) Prego Dalliance Sanctuary (PDS) after losing their first Eclectus parrot, Prego. The family was devastated after losing him and took in other parrots in need.

Now they've saved over 100 parrots and have 20 parrots currently including Eclectus, Ringnecks and Alexandrine parrots that all live in their family home.

"When we found Pepper on Craigslist and he was completely naked. And when we slowly realized and we did more research that there were so many parrots out there that just need a home...we just provide them with a safe environment," said Sangar, co-founder of PDS.

They have also been able to adopt out and foster some of the parrots after rescuing them from different online sites.

The nonprofit provides the parrots with food, shelter and medical care where donations help pay for some of these needs.

The family also makes their own parrot toys that they sell on Etsy to help pay for the expenses of the parrots.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesanimals in perilfamilyanimalsparrotfarm sanctuarylocalish
FAMILY
Former Texas police officer accused of choking child with dog leash
Military family's unique Christmas card keeps them together
How to get into the holiday spirit: 25 ways in 25 days
DNA test helps Philly woman find sister after two decades
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MNF on 6abc: Eagles keeping playoff hopes alive as Giants come to town
Petition wants NFL to remove Mike Vick as Pro Bowl captain
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
VIDEO: Man rams front of store with truck, steals cash register
Jack-knifed tractor trailer shuts down portion of I-295
Person stabbed at Frankford deli
Show More
Vanna White to host Wheel of Fortune
Rowan to meet with students following recent suicides
Bystanders stop man trying to steal wheelchair with woman sitting in it
AccuWeather: A Soaking Rain
Walmart apologizes for sweater showing Santa with cocaine
More TOP STORIES News