Chunk the Groundhog Goes Viral

Jeff Permar is an avid gardener. But this year, he found something new in his garden.
When he noticed his vegetables were going missing, he set up a camera to catch the culprit.

It was not a rabbit or a deer.
It was "Chunk" the groundhog.

Permar began uploading videos of Chunk staring into the camera and munching away at his veggies. He became a viral sensation.
There's just something about the way he looks into the camera while he's munching away, it's like he knows we're watching him!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
87 pets removed from condemned Phoenixville home
Cuba Gooding, Jr. indicted on new charges
Police: Homeless man arrested in Spring Garden jogger attack
Explosion damages home under renovation in Philadelphia
Suspect sought in rape of Drexel student
Police: 131 pounds of marijuana trees found in stolen vehicle
Body of missing 6-year-old recovered from Delaware canal
Show More
Gabe Kapler fired after 2 seasons as Phillies manager
School district announces relocation plan for Philly students impacted by asbestos
Recall expanded for chicken products sold at ALDI, Giant, Weis Market and more
Uber launches feature to travel with pets
Philadelphia business owner reunited with work van after robbery
More TOP STORIES News