You Can Train Like an American Ninja Warrior

Kids are building self-confidence and staying fit, while training to become an American Ninja Warrior.

Classes at Chicago's Ultimate Ninjas recreation center are designed and led by American Ninja Warriors who train to conquer the same obstacles seen on the TV show.

Michael Torres has been on American Ninja Warrior for the past four seasons.

"I started when I was 21 and every season is something new," Torres said. "I get butterflies every single time."

Torres is one of the trainers teaching children how they can become an American Ninja Warrior too.

"Training as a Ninja, you could say, is pretty much hanging onto whatever you can," Torres said. "We do a lot of efficiency training, that means getting on and getting off an obstacle as quickly and as fast as you can."

Torres called it a "huge mental game, as much as it is a huge physical game."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pumpedlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
DA dismisses case against David Sheppard
Carson Wentz's Eagles-themed car for sale
AccuWeather: Strong wind gusts, spotty snow squalls today
Time lapse videos shows snow squall moving through Philly
'Jeopardy! GOAT:' Holzhauer mocks Rutter over Philadelphia clue
Show More
Asbestos in Schools: Parents, lawmakers rally for Philly students' safety
Girl who went through 40 surgeries reunited with Minnie doll
Military wife recounts 18-hour notice of husband's deployment
South Philadelphia corner store shooting leaves employee dead
Dulos murder: Husband in court, warrant mentions human grave
More TOP STORIES News