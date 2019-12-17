Mate Conmigo Brings Traditional South American Drink to California!

Gabriela Simoni has lived in California for over 20 years and was always looking for a slice of home, her native Argentina. She found her community through Argentinean restaurants and friends but one thing was always missing, a "materia," so she started her own and called it Mate Conmigo. Mate is a traditional South American drink made from the leaves of the Yerba maté tree, which grows mainly in Northern Argentina but can also be found in Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Southern Chile and Southern Brazil!Follow them on Social Media:Facebook: @mate.conmigoInstagram: @mateconmigo