localish

You won't believe why this couple's love story went viral on TikTok

BEACHWOOD, NJ -- A New Jersey couple became viral TikTok stars overnight, and now their story is grabbing the hearts and "likes" of the lovelorn all over the world.

They don't usually post on TikTok, but it was a "stitch" about coincidences that drove Courtney Mahnken to make the video that's now being seen and shared by millions.

Her "crazy coincidence" stitch starts in the hospital nursery where the couple was born -- a day apart.

Twelve years later, Mahnken is now engaged to Nick Monguso, that baby one bassinet over.

The couple went to the same high school in Bayville. And then attended the same college.

But they were still broken up and didn't get back together until after college. After graduation, the couple started dating again, and they've been together since.

As their love story continues to go viral, both Mahnken and Monguso want to encourage others to go find love. And fans around the globe have been asking them for advice.

The Ocean County couple says they are planning a wedding for June 2022.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvifeel goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Wurst Haus: A taste of Germany in Texas!
Born to run: The legend of Sonny Kasianowitz
World War II vet celebrates 100th birthday
Woman takes on American breakfast challenge.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Over 100 gather in Chinatown to denounce Georgia mass killings
AccuWeather: Soaking rain Thursday
Philly Proud Boys leader arrested in connection with Capitol attack
Meet the Montco man who donated over 100K sandwiches to homeless
Dogs that killed boy were menace to NJ community, neighbors say
Popular potato chip company celebrates 75 years in business
SS United States shines red, white and blue to honor COVID victims
Show More
Philly elementary school halts in-person learning due to COVID spread
Biden reiterates pledge to raise taxes on Americans making $400,000 or more
Mother, 4 children leave sanctuary in Philly after 3 years
8 dead in GA spa shootings; suspect faces murder charges
NJ congressman says he received death threat over election certification vote
More TOP STORIES News