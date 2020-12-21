LONG BEACH, Calif. -- The Local Hearts Foundation, a nonprofit based in Long Beach, CA, brought some unexpected joy to a young girl and her family who have had a rough year.
"It's a warm feeling to know that people are out there willing to still want to help and reach out to kids who need it," said Daniella Guerra, the mother of 4-year-old Sophie who is battling cancer.
Co-Founder of Local Hearts Tito Rodriguez says he grew up poor in the neighborhood, so he wanted to find a way to give back and be a blessing to children and their families who are struggling in his hometown.
The nonprofit surprised Sophie with a Christmas tree and toys, along with a $1000 check from a local donor. Sophie's father, Christian Hawker, thanked the organization and the community for making his daughter smile and brightening the holiday season.
facebook.com/localheartsfoundation/
instagram.com/localheartsfoundation/
Young girl battling cancer is showered with holiday cheer
NONPROFIT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News