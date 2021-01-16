localish

Skokie's Bushra Amiwala, 22, youngest Muslim-elected official in U.S.

The youngest Muslim-elected official in the United States of America, Bushra Amiwala, is advocating for young voices in politics.

First running while in college, Amiwala's campaign received recognition from TIME Magazine, Teen Vogue, and The New York Times.

She was named Glamour Magazine's College Woman of the Year for her first campaign though she lost.

She decided to run again, passionate for public service and education, she kept advocating for others in her community and won!

She now serves on the Board of Education for Skokie School District 73.5 at just 22-years-old.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoskokieall goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
KJ's corner-side racial injustice protests
Martin Luther King Jr. seen up close in rare color photos
Philly's 'Favorite Trashman' clean-up work extends beyond his pickup route
Jersey boys turn homebrewing idea into Armageddon Brewing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump administration carries out 13th, final federal execution
No sense of smell, family with COVID-19 couldn't detect house fire
Family and friends remember Temple grad killed while walking dog
Brother-sister duo making history with Villanova Basketball
Watch live: Biden introduces science team
Hot Pockets recalled over possible glass contamination
Flyers: Couturier out two weeks, Konecny records hat trick
Show More
Dustin Diamond, 'Saved by the Bell' star, hospitalized with cancer
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $850M
Indoor dining resumes in Philadelphia with limited capacity
More TOP STORIES News