localish

YouTuber uses her platform to empower women gamers, give back

SAN FRANCISCO -- Whether she's building a giant underwater Lego House or challenging her husband to a build off in Minecraft, YouTuber Brianna Arsement churns out viral hits while inspiring future gamers and giving back to the community.

As a registered nurse, she takes an altruistic approach to content creation.

"I've seen people who are ill and hurting in the hospital," said Brianna. "And so I try to keep that in the back of my mind, like what would make those people smile, what would be entertaining if I'm stuck in a hospital bed."

The gamer and philanthropist demonstrates her commitment to helping others through efforts with The Starlight Children's Foundation, Toys For Tots, and more.

Brianna continues to challenge perceptions of women in gaming, inspire young YouTubers, and impact change by creating positive and uplifting videos.

Keep up with all of Brianna's adventures on her YouTube accounts: Brianna and BriannaPlayz.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscokgoyoutubevideo gamelocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
One Napa family brings Disney-inspired pandemic project to new heights
NJ's sweet and explosive hot chocolate bombs
Doctor's life-changing clinic brings sight to those in need
Chicago's froSkate is an inclusive skating collective
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rehab team helps Philly Pretzel Factory CEO walk again
Philly controller finds failed planning, leadership in Floyd protest response
Do you need to double mask? Experts weigh in
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
US terror alert warns of politically motivated violence
How to rent Lucy the Elephant this Valentine's Day
Philly schools announce plans for students' return
Show More
AccuWeather: Brutal cold and strong winds soon arrive
US 'actively looking' at requiring COVID tests before flights
Additional vaccine doses on the way as local need increases
Black-owned 'LesbiVeggies' café to serve healthy eating with side of inclusivity
Great-grandmother, 101, receives vaccine with 79-year-old daughter
More TOP STORIES News