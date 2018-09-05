Lockdown lifted at Edison High School in Hunting Park

Chopper 6 over Edison High School lockdown on September 5, 2018.

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) --
Authorities have lifted the lockdown at Edison High School in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

Police say a 911 call was received from school security about a male who was seen in a bathroom with a gun.

There was no further word on a description of that male.

The view from Chopper 6 showed several Philadelphia police vehicles outside the building.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.


