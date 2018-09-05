Lockdown lifted at Edison High School in Hunting Park

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) --Authorities have lifted the lockdown at Edison High School in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.
Police say a 911 call was received from school security about a male who was seen in a bathroom with a gun.
There was no further word on a description of that male.
The view from Chopper 6 showed several Philadelphia police vehicles outside the building.
