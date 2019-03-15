Lockdown lifted at Northeast Phila. school after live rounds found, juvenile in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Northeast Philadelphia middle school was placed on lockdown after police say someone brought three live rounds inside the building.Woodrow Wilson Middle School was ordered into lockdown by school police shortly after 10 a.m. Friday. The lockdown was lifted around 11:50 a.m. and parents were picking up their children.A K-9 unit was called to the scene as police were searching for a gun.Officials describe the person who brought the live rounds as a juvenile male. He was taken into custody.The school is located on the 1800 block of Cottman Avenue.