Lockdown lifted at Upper Darby middle school; pellet gun recovered

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
A lockdown has been lifted at a school in Upper Darby after students reported seeing another student with a pellet gun.



Beverly Hills Middle School on Garrett Road was placed on lockdown at 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said students on their way to school saw a fellow student place a pellet gun into a backpack and then reported that incident to school officials.



The student then apparently threw the pellet gun into some bushes, Chitwood said. It was later recovered by police.

The pellet gun never made it into the school building, police said.

No students were harmed.

The lockdown was lifted by 10 a.m.

