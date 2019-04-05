Lockdowns lifted at 3 Philly schools after reports of students with guns

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5235226" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 Video: J Hampton Moore School in Northeast Philadelphia was placed on lockdown after reports of an armed student on April 5, 2019.

"This is Principal Tim Glynn calling from J. Hampton Moore School. I am calling to inform you that today, Friday, April 5th, there was an incident in which a student was found to be in possession of a plastic toy gun. The incident was immediately reported to staff and the Philadelphia Police Department, who arrived on the scene to investigate and exercised all precautions to ensure the safety of our school community. The school was placed on lockdown at 8:43 a.m. Once it determined there was no threat to our school community, the lockdown was lifted at 9:44 a.m.



Please take this as an opportunity to make clear to your child that bringing something like this to school is unacceptable. We at J Hampton Moore take pride in maintaining a safe environment in which your child can learn."

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three Philadelphia schools were placed on lockdown within a two hour span stemming from reports of students carrying guns into the buildings.Police said only one of the reported incidents ended with a weapon being found.A lockdown at J. Hampton Moore School in Northeast Philadelphia has been lifted after police confirm a student was carrying a toy gun, not a real one.Philadelphia police responded Friday morning to J. Hampton Moore School on the 6900 block of Summerdale Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.Police put the school on lockdown at 8:40 a.m.Chopper 6 over the scene showed numerous police vehicles including a SWAT unit outside of the school.After investigating, police discovered the student had a plastic toy gun.The lockdown was lifted at 9:44 a.m. and the school resumed normal operations.The School District of Philadelphia alerted parents with a robocall saying:At 10:17 a.m., police received a call of an 8-year-old student armed with gun at the Universal Daroff Charter School on the 5600 block of Vine Street in West Philadelphia. The school was placed on lockdown.Police said a weapon was recovered. The lockdown was lifted at 10:27 a.m.A minute later, the Thomas Holme School on the 9100 block of Academy Road in the Northeast was placed on lockdown in regards to a juvenile female bringing a gun into the building.Police said the investigation ended without incident.This lockdown was lifted by school police at 10:43 a.m.