feel good

Parent posts 1,200 handwritten notes of encouragement to students' lockers at son's high school

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. -- Students returning to their New York high school from winter break found hundreds of inspirational notes posted to their lockers.

Each of the colorful Post-Its decorating the halls of Amsterdam High School in the Albany suburbs has its own handwritten message.

"You can't go back to the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending," one of the notes read.

Though the writer wanted to remain anonymous, students eventually found out local parent Lori Stachnik teamed up with the school for the project.

Her 15-year-old son is a sophomore at Amsterdam.

"Everybody was joking with me that you're going to have carpal tunnel, but, you know, it was worth it," Stachnik told WTEN-TV.

She said she hoped the notes would be a sign of encouragement.

"You know, (the students) got so much pressure. It's that time of year when they're really gearing up for exams. People are going to have to make decisions, like the seniors, what college they're going to go to," she said.

Emma Kelly, a 17-year-old senior, said the notes could help overwhelmed students.

"The first thing I noticed was all of the colors and then I started reading them and saw they were all these positive messages and it was really, really nice," Kelly told "Good Morning America." "We just got back from break and it's pretty stressful and everything is starting up again."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkhigh schoolu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
Man creates special date nights for pregnant wife at Chicago hospital
Honeybees for Heroes brings therapeutic beekeeping to local veterans, first responders
Fairy grad-parents create special memories for the class of 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News