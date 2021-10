PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect has been arrested for allegedly beating a man to death with a baseball bat in Philadelphia on Wednesday evening.It happened around 5 p.m. on the 900 block of West Tabor Road in the city's Logan section.Police say a 32-year-old man was found beaten in an alleyway. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.Authorities tell Action News that a suspect is in custody and a bat has been recovered.It appears this may be a domestic-related incident, according to police.The suspect has not been identified at this time.