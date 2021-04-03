gun violence

Man shot, killed in the city's Logan section: Police

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot, killed in the city's Logan section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police in the 35th district are investigating a homicide that left one man dead in the city's Logan section.

The shooting happened Friday just before 8:30 p.m. on the 6000 block of North Beechwood Street.

Officials say a man believed to be in his early 20s was shot three times, once in the left elbow, upper left arm, and upper back.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was transported by police to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No weapon has been recovered, officials say.

There has been no word on any arrests made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
logan (philadelphia)crimegun violence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Suspect wanted for murder of 11-year-old boy now in custody
Philadelphia police commissioner urges parents to be watchful of their children
City Council holds virtual hearings to address gun violence surge
Loved ones gather to remember 11-year-old shooting victim
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Pa. set to loosen COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
MLB moving All-Star Game out of GA over new voting restrictions
Teen cheerleader's Snapchat brings Supreme Court clash over schools and free speech
Gloucester Twp. police dedicates walkway to World Autism Awareness Day
Wilmington entrepreneur creates app to support Black-owned businesses
Show More
I-295 wall collapse under investigation; public forum scheduled
Churches return to some sense of normalcy for Easter weekend
Kneeling on George Floyd's neck 'totally unnecessary': Lieutenant
More than 100M US residents at least partially vaccinated: CDC
April the Giraffe, who went viral during her 2017 pregnancy, dies
More TOP STORIES News