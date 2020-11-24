Arts & Entertainment

Taylor Swift 'folklore' concert film coming to Disney+

Taylor Swift announced Tuesday that "folklore: the long pond studio sessions" will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday
By Mesfin Fekadu
NEW YORK -- A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.

The singer announced Tuesday that "folklore: the long pond studio sessions" will premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday.



The concert film will include guest appearances from Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver - acts who all appear on Swift's "folklore" album. In the film, Swift will reveal stories and secrets behind the 17 songs on the album, which topped the Billboard 200 albums chart this year.

Swift filmed "folklore: the long pond studio sessions" in upstate New York in September. The singer also directed the concert film.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttaylor swiftmusic newsdisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Frankford family says boy, 12, shot through front door was assassinated
Pennsylvania Thanksgiving eve alcohol ban upsets business owners
Fatal crash shuts down portion of Schuylkill Expressway
How to find your local COVID-19 testing site
Biden set to formally introduce his national security team
CDC raises cruise ship travel warning to highest level
Best Buy just had its best quarter in 25 years
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Chilly Today, Rainy Thanksgiving
15 alleged mobsters in Philly, South Jersey face charges
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns champions for Season 29
Delco computer system hack prompts criminal investigation
Pandemic puppy scams on the rise: What you should know
More TOP STORIES News