Man fatally struck by vehicle in Philadelphia identified as longtime mummer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a driver on Tuesday night in Philadelphia has been identified as a longtime mummer.Police say 57-year-old Jim Trinacria was crossing the 11000 block of Knight's Road in the city's Torresdale section when he was hit by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The Woodland String Bank says Trinacria was a member for more than 40 years and they are devastated by the news of this death."We are shocked and devastated to learn of the sudden passing of Jim "Tricky" Trinacria. Jimmy was in string bands for over 40 years in the Uptown, Woodland, Greater Kensington, and Ferko String Bands and is in the WSB Hall of Fame," the string band wrote on Facebook. "The officers and members of the Woodland String Band extend our sincerest condolences to his wife Joanne, his two daughters, family, friends, and any mummer that has marched with him. May he rest in peace."The driver who hit Trinacria did stay at the scene.Further details surrounding the crash have not yet been revealed.