Suspect accused of robbing dispatcher in front of Philadelphia police headquarters arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The suspect who robbed a Philadelphia police dispatcher outside the department's headquarters last week is now behind bars.

It happened around 5:41 a.m. back on September 15 on the 1400 block of Callowhill Street.

Police say 40-year-old Lonnie Watlington attacked the 25-year-old woman and dragged her 10-15 feet before taking her bag with headphones and various credit cards inside.

The victim suffered cuts to her arm and was hospitalized for her injuries.

Watlington was arrested on September 21 when officers spotted him near the 300 block of North Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault, robbery, and other related offenses.