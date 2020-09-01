Police: Black man killed by Los Angeles sheriff's deputy

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was investigating a shooting of a Black man by a deputy Monday afternoon.In a statement, Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez said detectives responded at 3:16 p.m. to the 1200 block of West 109th Place, unincorporated Los Angeles, to investigate the shooting.The department said on its Twitter account that, "During the contact, a fight ensued between the suspect and deputies." The man produced a handgun and "a deputy-involved 'hit' shooting" occurred.Sheriff's Lt. Brandon Dean said late Monday that two deputies from the South Los Angeles station were driving when the saw a man riding his bicycle in violation of vehicle codes, according to the Los Angeles Times. It was not known which codes the man allegedly broke, Dean said.When deputies tried to stop the man, he dropped his bike and ran, with deputies in pursuit, Dean said. Deputies again tried to make contact with the man and Dean said, he allegedly punched a deputy in the face. The suspect then dropped a bundle of clothes he'd been carrying and deputies spotted a black handgun and both opened fire, Dean said.The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, Navarro-Suarez said. Police say the suspect's handgun was recovered and that no deputies were injured in the shooting.Hours after the shooting protesters began to gather near the scene demanding answers, the Los Angeles Times reported. More than 100 people marched to a sheriff's station on Imperial Highway, where the protests continued.Some expressed that they didn't think the shooting was justified while others chanted, "Say his name" and "No justice, no peace" the Times reported.The investigation is ongoing.