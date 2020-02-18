Society

Purse lost in 1957 found in Ohio middle school, returned to owner's family

NORTH CANTON, Ohio -- A long lost purse found stuck between a set of lockers and a wall at an Ohio school is like a time capsule from the 1950s.

It was found in 2019 by a custodian making repairs at North Canton Middle School. It was discovered that the purse covered in dust belonged to Patti Rumfola, a former student who lost it in 1957.

Rumfola died in 2013, but the purse's contents gave her family a glimpse into what her life was like as a teenager at then Hoover High School.



It contained several black and white photos, makeup items, a comb, school supplies and a football game schedule.

The purse also held membership cards and 26 cents which became special keepsakes for her children.

The school said each of Rumfola's five children kept a penny from their mom's purse.

According to Rumfola's obituary, she graduated from the school district in 1960 and went on to become a teacher.
Related topics:
societyohioeducationschoolhistoryteen
