Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for murder suspect

Dakota Theriot, 21, is seen in a photo released by authorities on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

NEW ORLEANS --
Authorities in Louisiana say a shooting has left five people dead in two parishes. A suspect was at large and was being sought.

Officials say the Saturday morning shootings happened in Ascension and Livingston parishes, about 70 miles west of New Orleans.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed on Facebook that three deaths happened in his parish on Saturday. The victims were identified as Billy Ernest, Tanner Ernest, and Summer Ernest.

Separately on Facebook, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said two people were shot to death in the city of Gonzalez. The victims were identified as Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, both 51. Their 21-year-old son, Dakota, was being sought by authorities and was wanted on first-degree murder and other charges.

Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous and was driving a 2004 Dodge pickup, gray and silver in color.

Ascension sheriff's spokeswoman Allison Hudson says authorities believe the shootings in the two parishes are connected, and investigators from both jurisdictions are working together.
