PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the alleged attacker in a sexual assault at Love Park Saturday morning.
"We need to get this brazen menace off the streets right away," said Philadelphia FOP President John McNesby. "This attack right in the heart of Center City is alarming and disturbing."
According to police, the incident happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday. A 41-year-old woman just exited the El train at 15th Street and was walking through Love Park on her way to work when, police say, a suspect approached her from behind.
Investigators said the man punched her several times, knocked her to the ground, and then raped her inside the park.
The FOP said its reward is payable immediately if someone provides information or a tip that leads to this defendant.
The Philadelphia police department's Special Victims Unit is working on the case.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family at this time," said McNesby.
Any information or tips about a possible suspect can be called into 9-1-1 or 215-686-TIPS.
Philadelphia FOP offers reward for information in Love Park sex assault
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More