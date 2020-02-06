Suspect accused of raping woman in Love Park arrested: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5885962" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police held a press conference on January 25, 2020, to announce details on a Love Park rape case.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect accused of raping a woman in Philadelphia's Love Park is now in custody, Action News has learned.Police said the incident happened at 5:20 a.m. on Jan 25.A 41-year-old woman just got off the El train at 15th Street in Center City. She was walking through Love Park on her way to work when, police said, a suspect approached her from behind.They said he punched her several times, knocked her to the ground, and then raped her inside the park.Philadelphia Police Captain Mark Burgman with Special Victims Unit said several witnesses heard the victim screaming and called 911.Upon arrival to the scene, police saw the suspect and ran after him through Love Park. He was able to get away.On Wednesday night, police confirm a suspect is now in custody and charges are pending.Further information on the suspect will be released at a later time, said police.