Teen battling cancer gets chance to participate in Love Run Philly

Myers, who had previously worked with Noah's mother, couldn't let Noah fight alone.
"Since the pandemic, myself and my run group have dedicated all of our miles to Noah, running under the hashtag, 'We Run for Noah,'" he said. "And today, in the Love Run in Philly, it's going to be the first time that we work with hashtag, 'We Run With Noah,' as Noah runs 13.1 miles with us."
The Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon's goal this year was to raise $250,000 for Legacy of Hope. This effort supports those in the Philadelphia region who are battling cancer.
Noah, now a 13-year-old who lives in Swedesboro, New Jersey, has overcome many hurdles in the last two years to reach a monitoring stage with his cancer. And today, he felt the love in more than just the half marathon's title.
"It means a lot to me that they have been through this tough time in my life and they've supported me throughout everything," he said.
Noah was able to participate in today's run with the cooperation of Ainsley's Angels of America. The organization promotes inclusion by providing 'Angel Riders' with chairs that are fit to be pushed by 'Angel Runners' during events like the Love Run.
"We help special needs kids and adults, people aren't able to run, and we get them off the sidelines and we take them to the finish line," said Dave Goldstein, Ambassador for the South Jersey chapter. "It's great for me because my son can't walk, he can't talk, there's not a lot of activities he can do and he loves running."
To learn more about Ainsley's Angels or the Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon, visit their websites.
RELATED: Lung treatment helps asthmatic woman run marathons again