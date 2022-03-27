community journalist

Teen battling cancer gets chance to participate in Love Run Philly

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Teen battling cancer gets chance to participate in Love Run Philly

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "Noah is a remarkable boy that unfortunately, right before the pandemic, suffered a break in his leg and they discovered that he had osteosarcoma," said Vincent Myers of Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Myers, who had previously worked with Noah's mother, couldn't let Noah fight alone.

"Since the pandemic, myself and my run group have dedicated all of our miles to Noah, running under the hashtag, 'We Run for Noah,'" he said. "And today, in the Love Run in Philly, it's going to be the first time that we work with hashtag, 'We Run With Noah,' as Noah runs 13.1 miles with us."

The Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon's goal this year was to raise $250,000 for Legacy of Hope. This effort supports those in the Philadelphia region who are battling cancer.

Noah, now a 13-year-old who lives in Swedesboro, New Jersey, has overcome many hurdles in the last two years to reach a monitoring stage with his cancer. And today, he felt the love in more than just the half marathon's title.

"It means a lot to me that they have been through this tough time in my life and they've supported me throughout everything," he said.

Noah was able to participate in today's run with the cooperation of Ainsley's Angels of America. The organization promotes inclusion by providing 'Angel Riders' with chairs that are fit to be pushed by 'Angel Runners' during events like the Love Run.

"We help special needs kids and adults, people aren't able to run, and we get them off the sidelines and we take them to the finish line," said Dave Goldstein, Ambassador for the South Jersey chapter. "It's great for me because my son can't walk, he can't talk, there's not a lot of activities he can do and he loves running."

To learn more about Ainsley's Angels or the Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon, visit their websites.

RELATED: Lung treatment helps asthmatic woman run marathons again

EMBED More News Videos

The Phillies Charities 5k returns this weekend! And we know one woman who is ready to hit the ground running despite her battle with asthma.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiacommunity journalistchildren's healthchildrenrunningfeel goodcancer
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
NJ antique shop reopens six years after devastating fire
Lung treatment helps asthmatic woman run marathons again
Pet store opens doors for employees with developmental disabilities
South Jersey moms write children's book about parental anxiety
TOP STORIES
Water main break causes major disruptions in Center City
Hollywood gets ready for its biggest night: The Oscars
NJ native to lead as musical director for Oscars
AccuWeather: Blustery And Chilly
Family identifies 9-year-old fatally shot in Trenton, NJ
Gas tanker crash causes small fuel leak in Newark, Delaware
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight
Show More
Driver in critical condition after car strikes tree in Olney
Ogontz crash leaves one man in critical condition; 2 others also hurt
Villanova to 7th Final Four, beats Houston 50-44 in South
Who votes for the Oscar winners, how do they fill out their ballots?
Officials: Suspect identified, charged after fatal road rage shooting
More TOP STORIES News