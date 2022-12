A car rolled over and landed in a grassy field.

The Action Cam showed the vehicle suffered heavy damaged.

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency crews responded to a serious crash in the Lehigh Valley.

It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday near Willow Lane and John Fries Drive in Lower Macungie Township.

A car rolled over and landed in a grassy field.

The Action Cam showed the vehicle suffered heavy damaged.

Police have not said what caused the crash.

There has been no word on injuries.