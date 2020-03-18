Lower Makefield Township officers caring for seniors amid COVID-19 pandemic

LOWER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities keep reinforcing that seniors are the most at risk from COVID-19 and have asked them to limit their exposure with others.But that can be a lonely and even dangerous situation. In Bucks County, Lower Makefield Township police are going door-to-door to check up on them.Donna Ervin of Yardley admits that being cooped-up inside her home is making her a little stir-crazy.With a smile on her face, she says, "I tried to get out the other day, but I got caught."Who caught you?" asked reporter Walter Perez."One of my daughters," said Ervin.That's why Lower Makefield Police officials decided to take more of a proactive approach to their already established senior/police partnership.Lower Makefield Police Chief Kenneth Colluzzi says, "We are having our police officers go out knocking on seniors doors, making sure they're OK."Chief Colluzzi says the goal is to make sure local senior citizens have everything they need and help calm their concerns.He says, "It is scary when they see the videos of empty shelves and all, and everybody starts to panic, but we have been reassured that is not the case. Food stores will be stocked."The other major concern is making sure they keep track of seniors without family or caretakers nearby.Natalie Arnold says knowing that someone cares always makes you feel good.She says, "It is very nice. Very nice to have someone knock on your door, make sure you're OK. I have supplies. I have a TV and it's working well. So, you know, it is a little boring, can't go out shopping, but we will get by. This too will pass."Local police officials admit there may be seniors in town, who they are not aware of, who may need help.Anyone in Lower Makefield who has a neighbor they are concerned about should contact township police.