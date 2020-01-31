Lower Merion High School to honor Kobe Bryant this weekend

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Lower Merion High School basketball teams will pay tribute on Saturday to alumnus Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and the seven other victims of the fatal helicopter crash that occurred last weekend in California.
The school made a limited number of tickets available to the public on Friday, but they quickly sold out.
The tribute will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, between the girls' game against Southern Lehigh High School at 11 a.m. and the boys' game against Souderton High School at 1:30 p.m.
Those who got the tickets say they feel very lucky. Robyn McCoy of Princeton, New Jersey was the first in line.
"I got up this morning and I heard it on the news. I love Kobe, I'm older - not old enough to be his mother, but he feels like he could be a child of mine. It's just tragic to hear the news and I just wanted to be here for his tribute tomorrow," she said.
Many say the ticket is a small gesture and a way to show support for Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter and the other victims who died in last weekend's helicopter crash.
"I think there will be moments of sadness and moments of celebration of his life, for his daughter and the other people who were lost in the tragedy. I think at some point when people walk out of here there will be some comfort," said Kathleen Hartnett of Narberth, Pa.
Also, in response to the influx of requests for Lower Merion basketball merchandise, the school online store is open to take orders from the public until February 16th.
District officials say in no way do they want to profit from this tragedy, so all items will be sold at cost. If demand warrants, the store will re-open for two weeks in March.
