Lower Merion police investigating $7,000 theft from Ardmore Toyota

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Lower Merion police are investigating after someone stole $7,000 worth of parts from cars at Ardmore Toyota.

Police say it happened early last week, but they're just now releasing the video.

They say a man parked his truck across the street and hopped a fence to gain access.

From there, they say he carefully took parts off of a 2016 Toyota Camry, including the hood, headlights, fenders and the battery, among others.

Police say the suspect was inside for over an hour, even as employees showed up for work.

Anyone with information should contact police.
