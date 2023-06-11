Police investigating after man stabbed to death in Ardmore

Investigators found the victim early Saturday morning on Cricket Avenue.

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a stabbing on the Main Line as a homicide.

Lower Merion Police are looking for the person who stabbed a man to death in Ardmore.

Officers rushed him to the hospital where he died.

Investigators say it appears the stabbing happened after a fight inside a nearby bar earlier in the night.

No arrests have been made, but police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.